How the most expensive team in MLB failed to win it all

How did the team with the biggest payroll fail? As we continue to digest the 2017 World Series, it’s tough to look at the Los Angeles Dodgers and wonder how they lost the World Series.

You can do that without taking anything away from the Houston Astros. They were a fantastic team. Heading into the series, though, the Dodgers looked better on paper. They had the better rotation, bullpen and defense. That’s based on the stats.

But, hey, the Astros were hardly slouches in most of those categories. Anyone looking back on this World Series 20 years from now could look at all those things and conclude these two teams were pretty evenly matched.

Until they looked at payroll.

By the end of 2017, the Dodgers ranked first in baseball with a $265 million payroll, according to Spotrac. The Astros ranked 15th, coming in with a $149 million payroll.

That doesn’t really do the Dodgers’ number justice. The team with the second-highest payroll, the New York Yankees, clocked in at $224 million. The Dodgers spent $40 million more than the team in second. That was roughly the difference between the No. 2 Yankees and the No. 9 Baltimore Orioles.

To be fair, the Dodgers’ success was not just about the money. A large portion of the team’s core was players they developed or turned around. They deserve a ton of credit for that.

That was especially important because the Dodgers had an astounding amount of money wrapped up in players who hardly contributed, or didn’t even play for them in some cases, this season. Adrian Gonzalez made $22 million. Scott Kazmir and Andre Ethier each made $17 million.

The Dodgers couldn't overcome the Astros in the World Series. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)