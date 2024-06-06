Expendable Samuel Gigot linked with Marseille departure

According to a report from Ignazio Genuardi, Samuel Gigot (30) could leave Olympique de Marseille this summer with the player attracting interest from Turkey.

Last season, Gigot captained Marseille on occasions, playing 33 games in all competitions, including 21 in Ligue 1. However, OM missed out on qualification for European competition and the squad could therefore be rejuvenated this summer. Arrivals are expected, as are departures.

Despite being a mainstay in the team, the experienced Gigot could be one to depart. The defender’s contract expires at the end of next season and the chances for Les Phocéens to cash in are therefore limited. OM see Gigot as expendable as he no longer figures in their long-term plans.

Notably, Gigot is attracting interest from Turkish club Trabzonspor, who may come in with an offer. Should the Frenchman leave, Genuardi understands that Stade Brestois’ Lilian Brassier (24) may be considered as a replacement.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle