Expecting the play-offs is benefiting Saints - Tessem

[Getty Images]

Former Southampton forward Jo Tessem believes "taking the pressure off and thinking about the play-offs" may be the best idea for Southampton as the Championship's top three continue to drop points.

Speaking on BBC Radio Solent's Goin' Home With Adam And Jo podcast after Tuesday's 2-1 win over Coventry City, Tessem said Saints just need to continue "to concentrate on the next game", adding that he feels the supporters are now fully behind the team in preparation for the play-offs.

"[The crowd] is going to be massively important. Get the crowd behind you even when we don't play good football.

"We had to fight and dig in and the crowd was behind that. They didn't moan or get on their nerves. That's the kind of attitude we need. That will help the players to go forward and feel positive about where we are."

Tessem also praised midfielder Joe Aribo, who "has finally found his position" and is "growing".

"You can see his confidence and body language - it is always positive," added Tessem.

"When you enjoy your football that happens automatically. Some players are meant to play in certain positions - and I think that is his position he's meant to play.

"If you play in a position you're not familiar with, you start overthinking it. When you play in a position where everything is automatic, you also grow with the risks and what risks to take - the positive risks.

"He's doing that fantastically at the moment."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds