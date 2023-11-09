'Expecting an elite game’: Oregon football coach Dan Lanning on Ducks' matchup against USC
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks night games, University of Southern California offense and his history with USC head coach Lincoln Riley.
USC now ranks No. 122 out of 133 FBS teams in total defense (436 yards per game) and No. 124 in scoring defense (34.5 points per game).
"Where is the respect for human life?"
The final play of the first half of USC's game vs. Cal came right before the third quarter started.
No. 10 USC is undefeated so far this season but has given up 41 points in each of its last two games.
