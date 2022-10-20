Are you expecting a big performance in Dak Prescott's return vs. Lions? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses are you expecting a big performance in Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's return vs. the Detroit Lions in Week 7.
Great news for Mac Jones and the Patriots
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still holding out hope that their Pro Bowl center can return from his knee injury at some point this season
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media,” [more]
Former NFL MVP quarterback Kurt Warner joins Phil Perry to talk about his impressions of Bailey Zappe in the last three games. Who will start at QB for the Patriots when Mac Jones returns?
Pittsburgh is slowly getting healthy.
It sounds like the Bears could face Patriots QB Mac Jones on Monday Night Football.
With Mac Jones now ready to play, who will be the starting QB moving forward for the Patriots?
It sounds like Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce would have less tolerance for Tom Brady barking at him on the sideline than Brady's Buccaneers teammates did last weekend.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a statement about Jermaine Burton and a postgame incident after Tennessee.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to discuss infighting between NFL owners, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Christian McCaffrey & the lack of scoring offense in 2022.
Thirty-one NFL owners voted to permit a contract extension for commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday. Here's how much Goodell makes in a single season.
A few high-profile quarterbacks have faced struggles in the first six weeks of the season. But how much they are to blame for their teams’ shortcomings is variable
Aaron Patrick's agent told NFL Network he is 'very disturbed' by the way Patrick tore his ACL on the sideline.
Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back in his take on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's performance and body language from Sunday's ugly loss to the Steelers.
The Steelers had a lengthy practice report on Wednesday.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 7. The New York Giants and Jets will keep rolling, and the Chargers will win.
Look no further than these 6 players, one of whom Jason Kelce called "irreplaceable," to explain the Eagles' 6-0 start.
The Eagles should be buyers at the deadline, and here are the positions where they could make a move.
The Saints aren’t saying who will be starting at quarterback against the Cardinals on Thursday night, but they have announced five players who will be out of action for Week Seven. Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Wednesday that the team will be making a game-time decision about their starting quarterback. Andy Dalton and [more]