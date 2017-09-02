As expected, Vikings keep Teddy Bridgewater on PUP to begin season

Teddy Bridgewater will remain on the Vikings physically unable to perform list.

When the Vikings announced their 53-man roster on Saturday, they had two quarterbacks on the active roster with starter Sam Bradford backed up by former Rams QB Case Keenum.

Bridgewater was not expected to be on Minnesota's opening-day 53-man roster while still recovering from a devastating knee injury last summer. The 24-year-old quarterback from Louisville tore several ligaments in his left knee, including a complete tear of his ACL. He also dislocated his knee in what was a gruesome non-contact injury during a practice on Aug. 30, 2016.

Bridgewater, the 32nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and 2014 Rookie of the Year, will continue to strengthen his knee as the Vikings overhauled their offensive line to protect Bradford.





The Vikings will go with an offensive line of Nick Easton and Joe Berger at guard, rookie center Pat Elflein and tackles Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers. Reiff, who spent his first five seasons with the Lions, and Remmers, who spent the last three seasons with the Panthers, were free-agent signings as the Vikings looked to shore up what was a porous offensive line in 2016. The Vikings have five new starters up front as 2016 starting guard Alex Boone was among Saturday's cuts.

Bridgewater was a Pro Bowler in 2015 when he threw for 3,231 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Following his injury last year, the Vikings acquired Bradford from the Eagles. Bradford then set an NFL record for completion percentage by completing 71.6 percent of his passes for a career-high 3,877 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions in 15 games.