As expected, Trevor Penning returns to Saints practice on Friday

This is good to see: Trevor Penning returned to practice at New Orleans Saints training camp on Friday, as was the expectation. Penning was held out of Thursday’s practice session as an injury precaution, per head coach Dennis Allen, who described his status as day-to-day with a foot issue. Allen said this minor injury was unrelated to Penning’s previous surgeries for a Lisfranc fracture and turf toe, so they chose to be smart and manage his workload.

Still, Penning needs to log as many reps in practice as his body can handle. He was raw coming out of college and needs snaps to continue to develop his game. It will be wildly disappointing if he can’t dislodge James Hurst from the starting job at left tackle by the end of the summer. Hopefully Penning can stay on the field and continue putting in the work.

