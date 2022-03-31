Expected top 10 picks — Jaden Ivey of Purdue, Johnny Davis of Wisconsin — declare for NBA Draft

When you’re a projected top 10 pick, pretty much everyone — including your college coach — will tell you to turn pro and grab that cash. That’s exactly what two players from Midwest powerhouse schools did on Thursday.

Jaden Ivey of Purdue — a projected top-five pick on many boards — and Johnny Davis of Wisconsin (top 10 projected) declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Ivey is a very athletic 6’4″ guard who showed off why he is so high on draft boards leading the Boilermakers to the Sweet 16.

Ivey is the kind of explosive lead guard teams are turning to, a guy who can get into the paint at will and make plays, plus his jumper improved dramatically in his second year at Purdue. His defense (and focus on that end) needs work, as does his passing, but the potential is there for him to be an elite guard. You cannot teach his athleticism.

Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis is jumping to the NBA.

“I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to pursue a lifelong dream and will be declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.” pic.twitter.com/65Bcb0QfYJ — Jonathan Davis (@JohnnyDavis) March 31, 2022

Davis is a 6’5″ guard who averaged 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds a game this season for the Badgers. His game is a little old-school, using hesitation to get midrange shots, but he’s a solid scorer and put up numbers this season despite defenses loading up on him. He’s going to need to develop a consistent 3-pointer at the NBA level, and he’s not an elite athlete but will often be guarded by them. Still, front offices believe his game will translate and he has an NBA role.

