Expected signings, potential flips, top transfer targets for Ducks ahead of early signing day

The first big day of the college football recruiting calendar comes on Wednesday, with the arrival of the early signing period. This gives high school prospects their first opportunity to put pen to paper and officially join their future teams.

The Oregon Ducks should see a busy afternoon, with 23 current commits in the 2024 class, many of whom are expected to sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday, and plenty of whom plan on enrolling early as well.

If we learned anything from Dan Lanning and his staff over the past couple of years, though, it would be smart to expect some fireworks on Wednesday, as well. A year ago, we saw the craziness that came from 5-star safety Peyton Bowen and also got a late commitment from 5-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei, as well as signing day flips from both Daylen Austin and Jayden Limar.

Though high school recruits typically own the day, also have commonly seen transfer commitments take place as well, of which there could be several coming for the Ducks.

So what could be on tap for the 2024 early signing period? That’s a question that everyone wants to know.

While we can’t perfectly predict an answer, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what to expect. Here are the expected signees, some potential commitments and flips, and things to watch for in general over the next couple of days:

Expected Signees (Offense)

Photo Courtesy of Luke Moga

3-star QB Luke Moga

3-star RB Da’Jaun Riggs

4-star WR Dillon Gresham

3-star WR Jack Ressler

4-star TE A.J. Pugliano

4-star TE Roger Saleapaga

4-star OT Jac’Qawn McRoy

4-star OT Fox Crader

4-star OT Devin Brooks

3-star OL Trent Ferguson

Notes: There are a couple of names to watch on this list, but not a ton of concern at the moment. Both Dillon Gresham and Jac’Qawn McRoy have taken visits to other schools over the past couple of weeks, with attempts to flip them from the Ducks. At the moment, it appears that they are locked in with Oregon, but until they sign and are announced by the team, it’s something to keep an eye on.

Expected Signees (Defense)

Photo Courtesy of Elijah Rushing

5-star EDGE Elijah Rushing

5-star DL Aydin Breland

4-star DL Xadavian Sims

4-star DL Tionne Gray

4-star EDGE Jaxson Jones

4-star LB Dylan Williams

4-star LB Brayden Platt

4-star LB Kamar Mothudi

4-star CB Ify Obidegwu

4-star CB Dakoda Fields

4-star CB Sione Laulea (JUCO)

4-star S Aaron Flowers

4-star S Kingston Lopa

Notes: As with the potential flip candidates on offense, we should not that LB Dylan Williams also took a couple of late visits, so he is someone to eagerly watch for a signing from. Brayden Platt was also a flip candidate earlier in the month, but that buzz has died down drastically, so he should be locked in.

Potential Flip: 4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan (Ohio State)

Photo courtesy of Jeremiah McClellan

Recruiting Rating: No. 49 Overall — No. 13 WR

The Latest: There has been a lot of buzz when it comes to current Ohio State commit Jeremiah McClellan over the past week. While the Ducks met with “JMac” for an in-home visit last week, I’ve been told by Oregon sources that a flip seems very possible at this point, and one person even told me that it was “likely” to happen. If you’re hoping for fireworks in Eugene, this will likely be the source.

Potential Flip: 5-star RB Nate Frazier

Photo Courtesy of Nate Frazier

Recruiting Rating: No. 57 Overall — No. 2 RB

The Latest: While the Ducks have been working to continue to recruit Frazier, there seems to be a smaller likelihood than someone like McClellan. I wouldn’t rule anything out when it comes to Dan Lanning, but I would put the probability of this one pretty low.

Potential Commitment: 4-star DL Jericho Johnson

Photo Courtesy of Jericho Johnson

Recruiting Rating: No. 108 Overall — No. 19 DL

The Latest: For a long time, the Ducks have been seen as the favorite to get a commitment from 4-star DL Jericho Johnson. He has been on campus several times for visits, and it would be a massive surprise if he committed elsewhere. He will be announcing his commitment on December 21st.

Potential Commitment: 4-star WR Gatlin Bair

Recruiting Rating: No. 35 Overall — No. 10 WR

The Latest: After decommitting from Boise State, Gatlin Bair — the No. 1 player in Idaho — has narrowed his recruitment down to just Oregon and Michigan. While he could announce a commitment this week, it is more likely that he ends up waiting until the February signing period.

Transfer to Watch: QB Dante Moore

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Editor’s Note: This portion of the article was written before Moore announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks on Monday night.

The Latest: There is a ton of buzz in Eugene about Dante Moore, the former Oregon commit and UCLA QB who was on campus over the weekend. Predictions started coming in on Monday for Moore to transfer to the Ducks, and I was told over the weekend that it was virtually a done deal, more of a matter of “when” he committed, rather than “if.” At this point, it feels like we’re just playing the waiting game.

Transfer to Watch: S Kobe Savage

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The Latest: Kobe Savage was another player who was in Eugene for a visit over the weekend, and from what I’m told, it also went very well. At the moment, the Ducks are viewed as the heavy favorite to land the Big 12 veteran, who could commit as soon as this week.

Transfer to Watch: OL Cayden Green

The Latest: Cayden Green is one of the more enticing names in the transfer portal, as a player with three years of eligibility remaining and a lot of starting experience. I know that the Ducks have been trying hard to get him, but it’s a tight race between Oregon and Missouri right now. The Ducks also added a commitment from Indiana OL Matthew Bedford on Monday, so it’s unclear how that will impact a potential transfer from Green.

Transfer to Watch: Walter Nolen

Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

The Latest: The buzz for Oregon to land a transfer from former 5-star DL Walter Nolen has definitely cooled since he took a visit to Ole Miss over the weekend. While there is still a chance that Nolen could end up in Eugene, it feels less likely at the moment.

Transfer to Watch: Derrick Harmon

The Latest: While the buzz surrounding Walter Nolen has cooled down, there has been some noise surrounding Derrick Harmon, which may not be a coincidence. I’m told that Harmon’s visit went very well over the weekend, and there’s a good chance he ends up in Oregon. He may take some time before making his announcement, but I know that the Ducks’ staff feels good about where they stand at the moment.

