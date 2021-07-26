As expected, Saints designate Michael Thomas to training camp PUP list

We knew this news was coming, but that doesn’t make it any easier to swallow. The New Orleans Saints opened training camp by designating Michael Thomas to the physically unable to play list (PUP), which follows his ankle surgery in June. Depending on his recovery timeline, the team’s No. 1 wide receiver could be available by as late as Halloween. Obviously you’d hope he returns sooner, and some reports are more optimistic.

Additionally, backup offensive lineman Derrick Kelly was placed on the non-football injury list. He played right tackle at Florida State before kicking inside to guard for the Saints, though he hasn’t logged many snaps as a backup. It’s not an ideal start for him at a spot with so many options. Both roster moves were reported on the daily NFL transactions wire.

In the meantime, the Saints have added Chris Hogan at wide receiver, who brings 100-plus games of experience and three Super Bowl appearances (two victories) to the receiving corps. New Orleans listed him as part of a group workout that included receivers Trevor Davis and Damion Willis, neither of whom have logged extensive reps in the league. For now, they don’t appear to be showing much interest in finding a blue-chip replacement for Thomas on top of the depth chart.

