Expected role for rookie TE Tip Reiman for Cardinals in 2024

The Arizona Cardinals acquired a fourth third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft when they traded back in the second round. Originally the 79th pick, they traded back to No. 82 and then selected tight end Tip Reiman out of Illinois.

He is a 6-5, 270-pound mauler of a blocker with high-end athleticism.

That makes him a perfect fit in Arizona’s offense, which already has a top tight end in Trey McBride.

What can we expect from Reiman as a rookie?

Even as a third-round pick, might be the most perfect fit other than Marvin Harrison Jr. into the role they need.

As Geoff Swaim was not re-signed this offseason, the Cardinals lack a solid blocking tight end.

Reiman can immediately fill that role.

Barring injury or an inability to pick up the mental side of the Cardinals’ offense, he should, at minimum, be the third tight end in the rotation behind McBride and Elijah Higgins. The Cardinals use three tight ends in their rotation, which means Reiman will play every game and get many snaps.

He never had more than 19 receptions in a season at Illinois.

While he is capable of catching the football, with Harrison and McBride as the primary pass catchers, we shouldn’t expect Reiman to do much more than that in the passing game.

But Reiman is a safe bet to be an immediate contributor on offense in the tight end rotation.

