Expected role for rookie OL Christian Jones for Cardinals in 2024

The Arizona Cardinals used their second fifth-round selection in the 2024 NFL draft, No. 162 overall, to take tackle Christian Jones out of Texas.

He started four seasons at tackle for the Longhorns, playing 35 at right tackle and 13 at left tackle.

He is already 24 years old.

What can we expect from the 6-foot-5, 305-pound tackle as a rookie?

The truth is it shouldn’t be much. He doesn’t have a clear path to making the roster.

The two starting tackle jobs are clearly filled with Paris Johnson and Jonah Williams. Kelvin Beachum is currently the backup swing tackle.

If Jones is going to have a spot on the roster, it will be as a 10th offensive lineman on the roster, or he has to beat out Beachum.

The guys who appear to be roster locks right now are Johnson, Williams, Will Hernandez, Hjalte Froholdt, Evan Brown, Elijah Wilkinson, Isaiah Adams, Beachum and perhaps Trystan Colon. That’s nine guys already.

That is Jones’ spot. He is either going to have to beat out an established veteran in Beachum to be the team’s swing tackle or the team will have to carry 10 linemen.

