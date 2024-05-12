Expected role for rookie LB Xavier Thomas for Cardinals in 2024

Withe the first of two selections in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Arizona Cardinals picked pass rusher Xavier Thomas out of Clemson.

Thomas had an interesting college career. He was one of the most highly recruited players coming out of high school in the entire country. He caught COVID in 2020, struggled with his weight and depression. He bounced back over the final two seasons, although was not a big sack producer.

He never had more than 4.5 sacks in a season and had three his final season, although PFF credits him with 43 total pressures.

He has an elite get-off and is plenty athletic. He is older, though. He turns 24 before the end of the season. By comparison, outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje, now his teammate, is entering his fourth NFL season and will turn 24 a month before Thomas.

What can we expect from Thomas as a rookie?

We shouldn’t expect major contributions but he hopefully is part of the defensive rotation.

Zaven Collins, BJ Ojulari and Dennis Gardeck are the top three players at outside linebacker. Dimukeje had a decent season last year. Cam Thomas, drafted in the third round in 2022, saw his spot in the rotation dwindle late in the season.

Thomas will need to beat Cam Thomas or Dimukeje for playing time.

He will also need to play well on special teams. That’s how Dimukeje stuck around for his first seasons.

If Thomas plays on special teams and is simply part of the defensive rotation all season at outside linebacker, he will have had a perfectly acceptable rookie year.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire