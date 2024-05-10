Expected role for rookie DL Darius Robinson in 2024

The Arizona Cardinals used their second first-round pick, the 27th overall in the 2024 NFL draft, to select defensive lineman Darius Robinson, a versatile pass rusher out of Missouri.

He is 6-foot-5 and 286 pounds and had 8.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss for Missouri in 2023.

He can play inside and out on the defensive line.

What can we expect from him in terms of a role as a rookie?

As a first-round pick, he will be expected to play.

But his situation is a little different than that of receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., selected fourth overall.

While Harrison is expected to not only start but probably be the most productive receiver on the team, Robinson enters a defensive line room that was already somewhat remade in free agency.

They re-signed L.J. Collier to a one-year deal and added free agents Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols each to three-year contracts. They also added Khyiris Tonga.

The projected starting lineup for the D-line would be Jones, Nichols and Collier.

Robinson has the potential to crack the starting lineup over Collier.

In truth, Robinson is very similar in size, versatility and style of play to Collier.

At minimum, Robinson will be a key part of the defensive line rotation, ideally getting roughly 50% of the team’s defensive snaps. He could push Collier to the bench if he proves himself to be a consistent three-down player early on.

He should be anywhere between a solid rotational player to starter as a rookie.

