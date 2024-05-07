Expected role in 2024 for WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Arizona Cardinals made receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He is the most exciting selection of the draft for the Cardinals and many believe he is the best player in the entire draft class.

What role should he play as a rookie?

This one is actually pretty easy.

He is one of the favorites to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Harrison immediately becomes the most talented receiver on the team. Before he was drafted, the top three on the depth chart were Michael Wilson, drafted in the third round in 2023, Greg Dortch and free agent signing Chris Moore. None has even reached 600 yards in a season.

Harrison should be the Cardinals’ starting ‘X’ receiver and probably will be the team’s leading receiver, at least among the receivers.

Because of tight end Trey McBride, it is possible that Harrison won’t lead the entire team in receptions, receiving yards or touchdowns, but he should be the top producer among the receivers.

Anything short of a 1,100-yard season would probably be a disappointment.

