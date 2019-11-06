As expected, Redskins activate Derrius Guice to 53-man roster

As expected, the Redskins activated running back Derrius Guice to the 53-man roster from Injured Reserve on Wednesday.

The team released running back Craig Reynolds on Tuesday in what was ultimately the corresponding roster move that opened a spot for Guice to return to the active roster.

The second-year running back missed the Redskins past eight games after suffering a right meniscus injury in the Redskins' Week 1 loss to Philadelphia. The procedure was Guice's second major knee surgery in as many years, as he missed the entirety of his rookie year recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the 2018 preseason.

Guice should help take some of the rushing load off Adrian Peterson, who has averaged 20 touches per game since interim head coach Bill Callahan took over in Week 6.

The LSU product could also play an impactful role in the passing game as Washington's best pass-catching running back, Chris Thompson, has missed the Redskins' last three games with a toe injury.

With Guice's return, the Redskins have multiple roster decisions to make, both at running back and positions elsewhere.

