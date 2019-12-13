As expected, Nets release Iman Shumpert with the return of Wilson Chandler

Iman Shumpert was never the long play for Brooklyn.

When Caris LeVert went out a month ago due to a ligament issue with his thumb, and with Wilson Chandler out due to his PED suspension, the Nets needed to add depth for the short term (and the league granted them a roster exception). They turned to Iman Shumpert.

However, with Chandler set to return this weekend and LeVert is not far behind, that means the Nets had to clear a roster spot. Shumpert was the guy without a chair when the music stopped.

OFFICIAL: The Nets have waived Iman Shumpert https://t.co/SRc434MHFo — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 12, 2019





Shumpert played 18.5 minutes a game for Brooklyn, and while he wasn’t putting up numbers — he averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds a game — he played solid defense for him and the Nets are 9-4 with him in the rotation. Shumpert was helping the Nets win now, but Brooklyn remains focused on the long term and developing players such as Rodions Kurucs and Dzanan Musa.

Shumpert took it all in stride.

The @BrooklynNets are a first class organization from top to bottom. It was great to be with you guys even for the short stay! I’m around. https://t.co/EiqIFAQt3b — Iman. (@imanshumpert) December 12, 2019





Shumpert’s play could land him with another team soon.