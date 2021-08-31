As expected, Michael Thomas to begin season on Saints PUP list

Saints’ WR Michael Thomas, who underwent off-season foot surgery, is expected to land on PUP, which will sideline him the first six weeks, per sources. Being that the Saints have an early bye, placing Thomas on PUP would sideline him for at least the first five games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2021

We knew this was coming. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the New Orleans Saints are expected to put wide receiver Michael Thomas on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to open their 2021 season, sidelining him for at least six weeks. Fortunately, in his case that means exactly six weeks instead of six games — meaning he’ll be eligible to join the team after their Week 6 bye, suiting up as soon as Week 7’s prime-time road game with the Seattle Seahawks.

Of course he must continue recovering from reparative surgery on his injured ankle between now and then. Thomas buried the hatchet with Sean Payton early in training camp and joined his teammates on the sidelines for their first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens (he was rehabbing his injury in nearby Philadelphia at the time), and it appears all of their differences have been set aside. Once he’s healthy and given the green light to return to work, it shouldn’t take long for Thomas to reassert himself as one of the NFL’s best receivers.

