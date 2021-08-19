It was expected. It’s now happening.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, NFL stadiums have experienced challenges when it comes to hiring game-day workers.

At SoFi Stadium and at least three other stadiums, staffing issues arose last weekend, the first of the preseason.

Fischer reports that teams and stadiums are optimistic that they can hire enough workers before the regular season commences. One cause is believed to be enhanced unemployment benefits. However, as one team executive said, “A lot of these people are retirees,” which will make them more inclined to avoid crowds as the Delta variant continues to spread.

In the end, the NFL and its teams will find a way to continue to separate fans from their money. It may just cost a little more money to do it. Presumably, those costs will be passed along to the consumer, in some way.

As expected, labor shortages impact NFL stadiums originally appeared on Pro Football Talk