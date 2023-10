As expected, ex-New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith signed with the Denver Broncos practice squad after visiting last week. He’s one of nine former Saints players who made the trip to Denver for a reunion with their old coach Sean Payton.

And Payton’s Broncos are lucky to have started the season with a 1-3 record. Here are all of those former Saints players on their roster or practice squad:

WR Tre'Quan Smith

AP Photo/Butch Dill

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

K Wil Lutz

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

DT Jordan Jackson

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

RB Dwayne Washington

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

FB Michael Burton

AP Photo/Butch Dill

TE Chris Manhertz

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

TE Lucas Krull

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

TE Adam Trautman

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire