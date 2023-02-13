As expected, Boban Marjanovic re-signs with Rockets the rest of season

Kurt Helin
·1 min read
Houston Rockets v Sacramento Kings
To complete the three-team trade that sent Eric Gordon from Houston to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Rockets had to waive fan-favorite big man Boban Marjanovic to free up the roster spot. However, Houston always planned to re-sign him.

They did that Monday.

Houston waived Danny Green (who is headed to Cleveland) and John Wall to open up the roster spot.

Marjanovic plays a limited role on the court — he’s appeared in 17 this season averaging 2.8 points per contest — but off the court he’s one of the veterans keeping the locker room together and showing a young Rockets roster how to be a professional. Marjanovic is a free agent after this season.

