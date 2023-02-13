As expected, Boban Marjanovic re-signs with Rockets the rest of season

Houston Rockets v Sacramento Kings

To complete the three-team trade that sent Eric Gordon from Houston to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Rockets had to waive fan-favorite big man Boban Marjanovic to free up the roster spot. However, Houston always planned to re-sign him.

They did that Monday.

Roster Update: The Rockets announced they have signed Boban Marjanović after he cleared waivers. The Rockets needed to waive Marjanović on Feb. 10 in order to complete two transactions at the NBA trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/zXmA7QWq61 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 13, 2023

Houston waived Danny Green (who is headed to Cleveland) and John Wall to open up the roster spot.

Marjanovic plays a limited role on the court — he’s appeared in 17 this season averaging 2.8 points per contest — but off the court he’s one of the veterans keeping the locker room together and showing a young Rockets roster how to be a professional. Marjanovic is a free agent after this season.

