Andrew Bogut agrees to deal to return to Warriors

The Golden State Warriors want a traditional center who can back up DeMarcus Cousins in certain playoff matchups. They thought they would land Robin Lopez, but the Bulls never bought him out and put him on the free agent market.

That opened the door for Andrew Bogut, who had been playing for the Sydney Kings in his native Australia’s National Basketball League (a season that just ended). Now, as previously reported, he is on his way to the Warriors. The team made it official.