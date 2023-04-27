As expected, Aaron Rodgers is working out with Jets Thursday

During his first press conference as a member of the Jets on Wednesday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked if he plans to practice with the team in the offseason and he said he would be at the facility with the rest of the team on Thursday.

Rodgers made good on that answer. The Jets posted video of Rodgers throwing a pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard to their Twitter account on Thursday.

Lazard is not one of Rodgers’ new teammates as the two players spent the last five seasons together in Green Bay, but they didn’t do a lot of offseason work together in recent years as Rogers opted not to take part in the voluntary portions of Green Bay’s program. That made his plans for this offseason with the Jets a point of great interest around his new team, but Rodgers said he wanted to be around to get to know members of the team and “put together some fun events” as part of the bonding.

Thursday’s workout started that process and the Jets will be hoping that his presence sets them on the path to great success over the rest of 2023.

