Expectations set high for Leary, Reed

Aug. 15—Although Kentucky's Devin Leary and Western Kentucky's Austin Reed are set enter the 2023 season under different circumstances, the two are expected to stand out as a pair of college football's top quarterbacks this fall.

Leary, a 6-foot-1, 217-pound graduate transfer from N.C. State, arrived in Lexington in January and entered the offseason as the presumed starter for the Wildcats — a job that he's maintained since spring camp. Coming off a season-ending pectoral injury last year, Leary's status and efficiency have been questioned, but UK coaches have been pleased with what they've seen.

Reed, meanwhile, heads into the season after throwing for an NCAA-leading 4,744 yards with 40 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. The 6-2, 230-pound redshirt senior entered the transfer portal in December and had been linked with Louisville and new coach Jeff Brohm, but eventually opted for a return to The Hill.

Both Leary and Reed, who spent time together as counselors at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy this summer, were among the 35 signal-callers selected to the 2023 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Preseason Watch List earlier this month.

By all indications, Leary is fitting in nicely with his new teammates and coaches as he continues filling the void left by former standout quarterback Will Levis.

"I felt like, offensively, we created some explosive plays, which was good to see," UK head coach Mark Stoops said following Saturday's scrimmage. "Devin getting a little more full-go reps, it was really good for him to see and be comfortable in there. There's things he did extremely well, and there's some areas he'll see he needs to be more patient and go through the progression. But we hit some good plays."

With a revamped offensive line and plenty of weapons around him, Leary knows the opportunity in front of the Wildcats. He also sees plenty of room for growth and wants to help lead UK to maximize its potential.

"The good part about it is it's practice," Leary said following the scrimmage. "At the end of the day, we still get to go in and watch the film. You definitely felt some electric moments of what we could do offensively, and some things that are unacceptable that we can't do. The cool thing walking away is a lot of guys on the offense understand what they did wrong and they're going to get in the film room as fast as possible to correct it, which is good to see."

At N.C. State, Leary went 17-9 as a starter and threw for 6807 yards across four seasons. In 2022, he was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Player of the Year and led the Wolfpack to a 5-1 record and a top-15 national ranking before suffering his season-ending injury. After entering the transfer portal in December, it didn't take Leary long to find a new home.

Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen likes what he's seen so far.

"He worked so tirelessly to get to the point that he got to, and he's throwing the ball even better than he did this spring," Coen said. "He's feeling really strong. He's had a couple freak injuries throughout his career — I don't think he's a soft-tissue injury-prone kid — I just think he's had some unfortunate issues that have come out that have really driven him to be the player that he is.

"If we can keep him upright, we've got a chance."

For Reed, he's already built up one of college football's top 1-2 punches alongside star wide receiver Malachi Corley and isn't expected to slow down anytime soon.

"In my opinion, they're the best college tandem out there," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "Their job now is you've got to go prove it again. Every good quarterback and receiver, you form a connection and you're on the same wave length. A lot of times, they're on the same wave length."

Even first-year WKU offensive coordinator Drew Hollingshead knew Reed's potential when he and the rest of the Mississippi State coaching staff would watch film of the nation's top offenses last season.

"I knew about Austin before I met him, had a really great respect for his game," Hollingshead said. "The body of work, really his whole career, coming rom Division II — I worked in Division II for a while and knew a lot about West Florida and how good the program was there, and he was a big part of that — but getting here to actually get to know him and get to coach him, a great human, cares about his teammates, and I think those are important for quarterbacks.

"Being a good person, tough, hard-nosed, caring about your teammates, guys gravitate to him — and he's a student of the game, too. The guy knows football. Constantly wants to learn and constantly wants to get better, and he's ultra-talented, as well."

Both teams will open their season Sept. 2, with Kentucky hosting Ball State at Kroger Field and Western Kentucky welcoming South Florida to Houchens-Smith Stadium.