Expectations are high for a talented and veteran Fairhaven football team

FAIRHAVEN — There’s a buzz around Fairhaven High football this fall.

Not only are the Blue Devils looking to defend their South Coast Conference Gold Division title from a year ago, there’s talk of making a deep run in the MIAA playoffs.

“Our goal this year is the Super Bowl,” said senior quarterback Jayce Duarte. “I feel like this is a team that can definitely do that. We have a lot of pieces this year.”

Fairhaven's Jayce Duarte lines up during preseason training.

The Blue Devils are stacked with talented and experienced players across the field.

“We’ve had back-to-back solid years, but I definitely think we can improve on what we’ve done so far,” said senior running back Colby Correia. “We’ve got an experienced group. Overall I think we’re going to have a good year and we’re going to surprise people more than we have in the last two years.

“We have pretty much the whole offense back. We just have to do what we do best; move the ball and score.”

Senior running back Justin Marques is back after leading the SouthCoast in scoring with a school-record 25 touchdowns in 2022 despite suffering a knee injury late in the season.

Fairhaven's Justin Marques gets a breather on the sidelines.

“I’m feeling really good,” said Marques, who had surgery in the offseason. “The wait is over.”

Fairhaven head coach Derek Almeida has liked what he has seen so far from Marques and the rest of the skilled position players.

“He’s going to be ready to go,” Almeida said. “He’s going to be a big part of the offense. Hopefully we have a little more around him. On paper we might be even more talented around him. That way we can make teams respect us in all phases. We have some weapons at wide receiver and Jayce is seeing the field better and he’s more confident.”

In addition to Marques, Correia and sophomore Aaron Lague will see touches out of the backfield while senior wide receiver Nikko Morris, a transfer from Dartmouth, will spread defenses.

“Last year I said we have four or five guys who can score on any play and this year I believe we have more,” Duarte said.

Fairhaven trots off the field after their scrimmage against Wareham.

INEXPERIENCED LINE

The biggest question mark facing Fairhaven this year are the lines. Only two returning offensive linemen are back from 2022.

“Our offensive line and defensive line are young, but I think they are very talented and there’s a lot of them,” Almeida said. “We’re ahead of schedule in the backfield and on the perimeter, but we have work to do up front. That’s our job to keep that moving in the right direction.”

Almeida did say that this year’s team was much physically stronger than in years past.

“When I got here I wanted to try and make that a key component — a year-round building the body strength training,” he said. “Individually we had some strong kids, but overall as a program we’re stronger. We have to translate that to football strength. I think it’ll help us with our durability through the year and hopefully it gives us a little more pop. I'm excited about that.”

Correia said he spent a lot more time in the weight room this offseason.

“First year not everyone was buying in, but as the years have progressed more people have bought into going to the weight room in the summer,” he said. “I was there a lot more this year. It gives an advantage. Even if you’re not as skilled as someone, your strength can make up for the skill that you're missing.”

That will come in handy when Fairhaven faces higher division teams like Durfee in Week 1.

“Starting with Durfee in Week 1 is good for us because they’re a big school and someone we haven’t seen,” Duarte said. “Last year we struggled against big schools so I’m excited to see how we match up against those guys. It’ll be fun.”

Correia added, “I definitely think we can compete for those teams. That will help us for the playoffs.”

ADDED TO THE MIX

Fairhaven got a pair of transfers — Nikko Morris and Chace Feno — from Dartmouth.

“We have some kids that played at Dartmouth High last year that either live in Fairhaven or Acushnet,” Almeida said. “They’re from here and they were school choice kids and now they’re back playing here. They bring their own skill set. They’ll have to find their way in our offense and defense, but they’re real good kids. They’re coachable and we’re excited to have them. I think they’re going to have a big impact on our program.”

PLAYER’S PERSPECTIVE

“I think it’s going to be hard for the opposition because there are so many people they have to try and stop.” — Marques

COACH’S CORNER

“We’re excited to add Apponequet. We’ve got OR on the schedule again and that’s a huge one. Durfee is another local program. We see them throughout the summer in some things. I try to get every opportunity to challenge the program and to honor some of these local rivalries as well. We’re excited about the schedule.” — Almeida

2023 SCHEDULE

Sept. 8: Durfee, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 14: Medway, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 22: GNB Voc-Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29: at Bourne, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 6: at Case, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 13: Old Rochester, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20: Seekonk, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 27: at Apponequet, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 23: at Dartmouth, 10 a.m.

