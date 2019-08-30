Expectations are high for Oregon State's TEs and RBs

The 2019 season starts later today for the Beavers, and much is expected in year two under head coach Jonathan Smith.

The Beavers offense could be a force in the Pac-12, thanks in large part to stars at the Tight End and Running Back positions.

At running back, Oregon State will lean on star sophmore Jermar Jefferson. In his first season at OSU, Jefferson rushed for an OSU freshman record 1,380 yards. It was the ninth most rushing yards in the country and the sixth-most in a single season in Oregon State history. Jefferson is no only a star for OSU, he is a star in the Pac-12 and one of the best backs in the country. Can he improve upon last season's incredible debut?

Jefferson isn't the only star the Beavers have on the offensive side of the ball. Lining up at Tight End is senior Noah Togiai. While Togiai hasn't put up earth-shattering numbers in his three seasons as a Beaver, he does bring a lot to the table. He can be effective in the run block game, a weapon in the passing game, and at 6'4", 246 pounds, he can be nearly unstoppable. Togiai has the size and skill set to be an NFL tight end, and all eyes will be on him looking to see if he can have a true breakout season.

But it doesn't end there. Coach Smith has built around those two stars and has depth at both positions, giving him multiple options to throw at opposing defenses. Stars at the top, depth under them... Oregon State's offense could be one of the best Beavers fans have seen in some time.

Watch the video above to hear more about what Coach Smith had to say about his RB and TE depth.

