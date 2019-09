Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate and head coach Kevin Sumlin break down their 'high expectations' for the 2019 season as Tate returns for his senior year in hopes of a comeback performance following an injury-riddled 2018. Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7:45 p.m. PT/8:45 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Networks as the Wildcats take on Northern Arizona and look for their first win.

