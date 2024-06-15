‘There are expectations’ – Eriksen dismisses Danish critics ahead of Slovenia clash

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has dismissed his Danish doubters ahead of Euro 2024.

After reaching the semi-final last time out, Denmark are preparing for the European Championship in Germany where they hope to make another statement on the international stage.

The Danes have a rich history in this tournament, with Euro 2020 being the second time they have gone out in the final four. Their first game at Euro 2024 is against Slovenia and it promises to be a close affair.

However, some critics have questioned Eriksen’s place in the Denmark squad given his lack of minutes at club level.

In the past season, Eriksen was often overlooked by Manchester United and he will likely be searching for a new club after the Euros. He still managed to win an FA Cup winners medal.

Eriksen believes he still has what it takes to star for Denmark, saying (via Tribal Football): “I know that whether you play in the national team is often based on whether you play in the club.

“Of course, there are expectations, as we have also seen in the past.

“The goal is of course that you have to be really good in the club team, and then you can also perform in the national team, but now, as I said, I have been in the national team for many, many years, so I know what it is all about when you meet here.”

Embed from Getty Images

Denmark’s primary playmaker

Eriksen has struggled at club level for the past 12 months, however, international football is played at a much slower pace. The midfielder believes he still has what it takes to represent his country at a major tournament.

No Danish player registered more assists than Eriksen (3) during the qualifiers.

