Expectations for Alabama’s second scrimmage of the spring

Later this afternoon, Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will head inside Bryant-Denny Stadium to take part in the Crimson Tide’s second scrimmage of the spring.

With the conclusion of today’s scrimmage, there will be just one week remaining of spring football in Tuscaloosa before a long summer break.

As always, the scrimmage is closed to the public, but there are always some nuggets that get dropped on various message boards, but we can also always learn a thing or two from coach Saban when he addresses the media afterward.

Let’s take a look at a few things that Tide fans should expect to learn from today’s scrimmage!

Improved defensive play

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Saban mentioned following last week’s scrimmage that the defense struggled to tackle and create turnovers. It is important to note that several key members of the Alabama defense were not participating. While I am not expecting the defense to show up and be a vintage Tide defense, common sense would tell you Tide defenders will do a much better job today in the tackling department and in overall performance.

Continued praise of the running back position

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The strength of this Alabama team in terms of the offensive side of the ball will likely be the quality of depth at the running back position. The stable of backs in Tuscaloosa is phenomenal and the two young guys may be the most talented of the bunch. I expect to hear continued praise from coach Saban on the running backs.

Malachi Moore still at Safety, Earl Little still at Star

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Coach Saban mentioned last week that senior Malachi Moore worked at safety during the scrimmage and Earl Little was at star. I expect this to be the same on Saturday as the Crimson Tide look to rebuild the secondary that lost four starters.

Inside linebacker clearing up

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

We all know that Deontae Lawson is out this spring recovering from off-season surgery, which has opened the door for some extra competition. Georgia transfer Trezmen Marshall has been very impressive this spring, but there are still some questions at the linebacker spot opposite him. Who lines up beside Marshall today could clear the air on who has impressed the coaches the most.

Story continues

More physicality

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

Almost everyone from the team that has spoken to the media this spring has talked about how the Tide wants to return to a more physical brand of football. Alabama’s size along the trenches is impressive and I fully expect coach Saban and others to continue that mantra in today’s scrimmage.

The QB competition

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

While I don’t expect any decision at quarterback to be made after today’s scrimmage, the leader in the competition should start to become a little clearer. Both Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson have received a ton of praise from coach Saban and their teammates this spring, today’s scrimmage may give an indication of who has the lead. Coach Saban’s comments post-scrimmage will be really interesting the listen to. He usually tells a lot more than what appears on the surface.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire