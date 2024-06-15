'Expectation has risen' - Southgate

[Getty Images]

England manager Gareth Southgate has been speaking to BBC Sport before the Three Lions get their Euros campaign under way. Here is what he had to say.

On leading England at a major tournament: "I had four as a player as well so I've had a lot of experience at major tournaments. I think you need to recognise things are never straight forward, we plan on being here for another 30-odd days and some of those will be lovely days with good training and no issues. Other days will have more turbulence. There's lots of aspects of tournaments I think experience can help us with definitely."

Reflecting on Euro 2020 final: "I don't now. For me, it's an irrelevance. Whatever reputations we have, whatever history we have, we have to deliver for the next month. It's good that we've got players who have been through all of that but equally we have to prove it everyday."

Changes to the squad: "I didn't necessarily expect that two or three months ago but we've had physical issues with some of the players and some young players who have played exceptionally well this season and deserve an opportunity. We have lost some experience from the group, different bonding process going on as they get to know each other. There's also an energy and a fearlessness as they start to arrive which is also adding something different."

Do England have to win? "I personally know the consequences of not doing that but I also have to remind everybody this is still a young group of players. My job is to protect them and allow them to perform but expectation has risen. My job is to guide the players through whatever the beginning of the tournament might throw up.

"It's a privilege to lead your country into a tournament. I felt that going to Russia, I feel that now. To be at Newcastle before the tournament reminded me of Bobby Robson and how he spoke about the privileges of the job. You can never hear too many of those sorts of things as a manager because it does remind you of why you do it. The great privilege that it is."