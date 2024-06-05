Expectation 'drives' Gloucester-Hartpury - Hunt

Gloucester-Hartpury have to use the level of expectation around them as "a driver" ahead of their Premiership Women's Rugby semi-final against Exeter Chiefs, says co-captain Natasha 'Mo' Hunt.

After winning their first title last June, the reining champions have stormed into the final four of the play-offs after finishing top of the league table.

They lost just one of their 16 games of the regular season to secure a home semi-final at Kingsholm on Sunday, in a repeat of last year's final.

"There's definitely a little air of expectation around us at the minute, especially the season that we've had, but ultimately that can only drive us," Hunt told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"We can't be worried about that or scared of it, it needs to be the fuel to our fire because if everyone else has an expectation on us then probably the opposition are thinking what are their chances against us.

"It has to be a driver for us. Every time we take to the field we want to be the best we can be and that's never going to change."

'Everyone wants to see us lose'

Last year's title win was the first in Gloucester-Hartpury's history and ended a stranglehold by London clubs Saracens and Harlequins who had won all four titles previously.

The Gloucestershire club have so far proved their phenomenal 2023-24 was far from an anomaly and potentially the start of a new club domination. Despite it putting a target on their backs this year, that is only a sign of how far they have come.

"Last year anyone who wasn't Gloucester-Hartpury or playing against us wanted us to win, they kind of saw us as underdogs," Hunt said.

"This year everyone wants to see us lose.

"Everyone wants to knock you off that pedestal but it's almost like a privilege. We feel very privileged that we're in that position and long may it continue."

Hunt is one of six club players who were awarded contracts with the Red Roses for the 2024-25 season this week.

A major Welsh international contingent also runs through the core of the team, as well as players from Ireland and Scotland.

Having squad consistency to last year has been a major factor in Gloucester-Hartpury's continued success, with Hunt saying motivation has come from being "incredibly driven to achieve it again".

"Ultimately we've got brilliant forwards. Fair play to [chief executive] James Forrester and the recruitment he's done over the years and [head coach] Sean Lynn to recruit players that we know are going to give us that go forward and ability to play on the front foot.

"As a nine-10 combination, as a backline, it's so much easier when you've got front-foot ball and you can pull the strings.

"Equally, the backline we've got is phenomenal."

Hunt has started 12 Premiership matches for Gloucester-Hartpury this season so far [Rex Features]

Hunt, 35, has won 72 England caps and said is the "fittest" she has ever felt.

She has started 12 Premiership games for Gloucester-Hartpury this season and played in all of England's Six Nations Grand-Slam winning matches this spring, starting four of them.

"I've always pushed myself, I've always been very fortunate to have grown up around some very strong females in my life," Hunt said.

"My grandma, my mum, my sisters - they've always been so competitive and so driven and I think because I've had that instilled in me from such a young age, every time I do something I want to be the best I can at it. That's never changed.

"I'm still hungrier than ever to fulfil my potential and I think that's got me to where I am now. I still feel there's more."