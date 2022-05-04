What to expect from Vikings-Saints in London? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss what you are expecting from Minnesota Vikings-New Orleans Saints in London. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Pro Football Focus ranks the Houston Texans' Davis Mills as having the second-worst situation for a second-year quarterback.
The Packers will have Tariq Carpenter start his NFL career at the inside linebacker position.
Ryan opened up about the process that led to his departure from the Falcons.
With the 2022 NFL draft now complete, several veteran players have been put on notice by their respective teams' selections.
The Steelers will have a decision to make about Mason Rudolph and his salary.
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill drew criticism from former NFL players after saying it isn't his job to mentor Malik Willis.
Deion Sanders had two of the four HBCU players who were selected in the NFL Draft on his list of the 16 most draft-ready HBCU prospects.
Raiders move up to No. 12 in latest power rankings after strong draft class
The Steelers really improved their offense in the draft.
The Eagles could have several new starters after free agency and the draft, but there is still one position they haven't addressed.
When New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley first saw OT Evan Neal in person, he legitimately couldn't believe his eyes.
With the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry joined Kay Adams of NFL Network (and formerly of Quick Slants) to discuss the Cole Strange pick on a new Patriots Talk Podcast.
Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling looks ahead to the 2023 NFL draft with his initial first-round projections
Regardless how one feels about their potential, @NoHuddle says the Cowboys first two draft choices were the result of a poorly executed offseason plan.
The Chiefs drafted Western Michigan receiver Skyy Moore in the second round and signed Clemson receiver Justyn Ross as an undrafted free agent. That was not good news for the receivers at the bottom of the team’s depth chart. The Chiefs waived receiver Chris Finke on Tuesday. He signed a futures deal with the team [more]
Jaguars owner Shad Khan said Urban Meyer's undoing was not his poor record with the team but rather losing trust amid mounting controversies.
From the best pick to sleepers to biggest winner and loser, here's our evaluation of the Bears' rookie draft class.
Where would you rank Payton Thorne amongst the Big Ten quarterbacks? See where Spartans Wire has Thorne and the rest of the Big Ten signal-callers in our quarterbacks rankings
Things did not play out the way the experts predicted with the quarterbacks in the NFL draft.