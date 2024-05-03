Expect traffic delays and a road closure ahead of the New River Gorge Rim to Rim race

LANSING (WVNS) — Traffic delays and a road closure are expected on Saturday, May 4, by the New River Gorge Bridge.

New River Gorge National Park and Preserve hosts public meeting on climbing activities

The New River Gorge Rim to Rim race, a six mile running race, will require Fayette Station Road to be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. from the intersection of Lansing Loop and CR 82/Fayette Station Road. Those desiring to set a river shuttle at either Fayette Station or Teays must do so prior to 6 a.m. or after 10 a.m.

Third annual motorcycle charity ride to be held in Fayetteville

During the closure, climbers may access Bridge Buttress by parking and walking from the Burnwood Day Use Area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.