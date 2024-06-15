What to Expect at the Toyota Aqua Zone







Get the full 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly fan experience by attending the Toyota Aqua Zone!



This year, the Toyota Aqua Zone is located inside the Indiana Convention Center, occupying over 160,000 square feet of space for retail, games, autographs, giveaways, and more. It will be open from 1-7 p.m. ET June 15-24, allowing fans to enjoy partner activations and engage with other swimming fans. Inside, people can enjoy live programming on the Main Stage every hour. Check out the daily schedule here for athlete autograph signings, games, educational seminars, and more!

Retail

Don't forget to leave with some swag! The USA Swimming Fan Shop is a massive superstore featuring products from swim partners arena, Speedo, and TYR. At approximately 20,000 square feet, the retail store, powered by Fanatics, allows fans and athletes to shop for exclusive event merchandise and competition gear. There is limited merchandise for fans to take home or gift to their families, coaches, and teammates back home. Hours of operation are June 16-23 from 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Activations

The Toyota Aqua Zone is not just about retail and autographs. It's a true fan experience where USA Swimming's official partners come together to support the event. These partners have dedicated booths set up in the Toyota Aqua Zone, adding to the one-of-a-kind fan experience:

Cirkul

OneAmerica Financial

Speedo

Swimming World

Toyota

TYR

U.S. Masters Swimming

In addition to partner booths, several new Centennial partners and Indianapolis companies are taking advantage of the space to enhance the experience for every swim fan.

Colts

Indiana Sports Corp

Indianapolis Airport

Malibu C

Pacers

WTHR

To cap off an unparalleled fan experience, USA Swimming has several activations of our own. Stop by to interact with staff, participate in games, win prizes, and learn more about the sport.

USA Swimming persity, Equity, and Inclusion

USA Swimming Foundation

USA Swimming Membership

USA Swimming Network

USA Swimming Safe Sport

See you at the Toyota Aqua Zone!





