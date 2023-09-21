What to expect in three football rivalry games, led by Calvary Day at Savannah Christian

Week 6 of the high school football season is here, and there are several big-time Savannah-area rivalries ready to commence on Friday night.

The storied rivalry between Calvary Day and Savannah Christian continues as SCPS hosts their matchup on Friday night at Pooler Stadium.

South Effingham is set to host cross-county rival Effingham County in a meeting that always draws huge crowds.

St. Andrew's faces off with Memorial Day on the big stage at Memorial Stadium in a GIAA matchup.

Here's what to expect in those three games.

GHSA hands down penalty to Savannah High GHSA hands down penalties after fight at Savannah High football game

SCD star battles diabetes to play sports 'Nothing is going to stand in my way:' Savannah-area athlete battles diabetes to play football

Top cross country runners to watch Top cross country runners to watch in Greater Savannah area in 2023

Calvary Day at Savannah Christian

Calvary Day (4-0) enters the game ranked No. 2 among Class 3A teams by the AJC, while Savannah Christian (3-1) sits at No. 5.

This is an excellent matchup featuring a plethora of players who will be playing in college for Power 5 teams. Calvary edged the visiting Raiders 34-28 last year for its second consecutive win in the series. SCPS had won the previous four matchups and leads the overall series 26-18.

Calvary's Doopah Coleman finds some running room during a win over Savannah Christian on Sept. 23. Michael Smith (No. 2) and Caden Arnold (No. 6) look to make blocks for their teammate.

Both squads are well balanced in a battle between the highly-regarded group of Calvary Day' offensive skill players against an SCPS defense stacked with talent.

Jake Merklinger, Calvary's senior quarterback who is headed to Tennessee, has an excellent group of receivers to work with. He's thrown for 858 yards and 12 touchdowns without an interception this season.

He spreads things out well to Thomas Blackshear (13 catches for 286 yards and four touchdowns), Caden Arnold (16 catches for 277 yards and three scores), South Carolina-bound senior Michael Smith (10 catches for 227 yards and five scores) and Doopah Coleman, the junior who returned to action last week with a pair of rushing touchdowns after being sidelined with an injury since the first week of the season.

SCPS has a defense led by Elijah Griffin, the five-star junior defensive lineman, who has 27 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Freshman Damion Guyton, who already has offers from UGA and South Carolina, leads the team with 5.5 sacks in three games. Reid Penrose (31 tackles) and Jaden Miles (30 tackles) are also key contributors along with two-way stars David Bucey, committed to South Carolina and highly-recruited Logan Brooking.

Calvary has a highly-recruited defensive lineman of its own in junior Buddy Mathis Jr. (20 tackles, three sacks), and senior Trevor Strowbridge leads the team with 25 tackles, and in rushing with 208 yards and five scores.

SCPS has an offense led by junior running back Zo Smalls (424 yards rushing and eight scores) and Kenry Wall (522 all-purpose yards and four scores). In his first year as the starting quarterback, sophomore Blaise Thomas has done well — throwing for 606 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Savannah Christian's Kenry Wall tips the ball to himself as Savannah Country Day's Gabe McKinney attempts to defend him in the end zone during the game on Friday, September 15, 2023.

"Savannah Christian has a lot of weapons on both sides of the ball," Calvary Day Coach Mark Stroud said. "We've got to be able to block their defensive front and give Jake (Merklinger) time to throw -- that's going to be a point of emphasis. And we need to handle the one-on-one matchups with our defensive backs against those play makers."

SCPS is coming off an impressive 35-0 win at Savannah Country Day and Baker Woodward's squad has been focused on Calvary since the final whistle in that game.

"We have a lot of challenges against Calvary," Woodward said. "One is blocking Mathis, he's one of the best defensive lineman around in addition to our guys. Our defense has to tackle well in space with all those playmakers they have at receiver, and we have to contain Merklinger, he's considered one of the top quarterbacks in the country for a reason. I think it might come down to who can take care of the ball, we just can't turn it over."

Effingham County at South Effingham

This game brings out big crowds with attendance of 8,000 spectators the norm. It will be the first game as head coach in the rivalry game from South Effingham's Loren Purvis, who is familiar with the matchup from a previous stint as the Mustang offensive coordinator.

Both teams are coming off bye weeks. The Mustangs (3-0) racked up 430 yards rushing in their last game, a 52-36 win at Bradwell Institute on Sept. 8.

Five players have rushed for at least 100 yards for South Effingham led by Gannon White (254 yards and three scores) and Jakeim Leeks (190 yards and two touchdowns). Linebacker Jeremiah Washington leads the defense with 25 tackles and a pair of sacks.

Effingham County (1-3) lost its opener 34-7 to Richmond Hill, before a 10-6 setback against Burke County. The Rebels beat Statesboro 24-19 before losing by a touchdown to SE Bulloch.

Jayden Evans and AJ Butts have combined for 315 yards and four touchdowns rushing, and Butts leads the team with 22 tackles. Senior quarterback Nate Hayes recently picked up an offer from Coastal Carolina.

Effingham County has won the last three meetings and six of the last seven. The Rebels lead the overall series 17-12.

St. Andrew's at Memorial Day

It will be a big-time setting for these rival GIAA teams that are both off to good starts.

St. Andrew's (3-1) is playing well under second-year coach Kevin Prisant. Sophomore Amari Cook has emerged as a big-time playmaker for the Lions as he leads a team averaging 265 yards rushing per game with 395 yards and five touchdowns.

Richaard Williams is a two-way standout for St. Andrew's with 238 yards rushing and five touchdowns, with 18 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. Junior quarterback Zayden Edwards has rushed for 263 yards and thrown for 352 with eight combined touchdowns.

Memorial Day (3-1) has already tripled its win total from last year under second-year coach Jaha Taylor. Senior quarterback Tyler Kindle has led the way, throwing for 867 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions.

Senior Julien Zamora has 12 catches for 253 yards and three scores and four picks on defense. Charles Chappell has 16 catches for 244 yards and two scores and Assir Best leads the squad with 266 yards rushing and three scores.

St. Andrew's has won the last two meetings and three of the last four, but the Matadors lead the overall series 12-6.

Sept. 22 Savannah-area high school football schedule

Coffee at Richmond Hill

Effingham County at South Effingham

MCA at Bradwell

Jenkins at Wayne County

Beach at Groves (Islands)

Calvary Day at Savannah Christian (Pooler)

Johnson at Liberty County

Long County at Savannah Country Day

Vidalia at Windsor Forest (Savannah High)

Bryan County at Telfair County

Bethesda at Palmetto Christian

St. Andrew's at Memorial Day (Memorial Stadium)

Sept. 23, Saturday

Bulloch Academy wins by forfeit over Savannah High

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Who has the advantage as Savannah Christian hosts Calvary Day?