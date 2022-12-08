What to expect from Texas and Washington in the Alamo Bowl

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns (8-4) face another significant test in their bowl game. They will take on the No. 12 Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl.

Both teams have seen dramatic turnarounds, but the Huskies have made the bigger leap this season. Washington improved its win total by six games in 2022 following a 4-8 season a year ago.

Much of their success revolves around Michael Penix and a lethal passing game. Penix led the nation with 4,345 passing yards on the year. The talented passer completed 330 of 500 passing attempts with 29 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Despite significant growth defensively, Texas has had its share of struggles in pass defense. While the Longhorns are above average in yards per attempt (6.43), they are No. 88 in pass yards allowed per game (239.0).

Let’s take a look at what we can expect from both teams in the Alamo Bowl.

Aerial success

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

We mentioned that Texas is No. 88 out of 131 FBS teams in pass defense. Washington is No. 90 allowing 241.8 pass yards per game. If there were an opportunity for the Texas passing game to awaken, it would be against the Huskies.

High scoring game

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas is gonna score, but so will Washington. The game should test fans’ patience more than the last two Alamo Bowl games.

Kwiatkowski dials it up

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Pete Kwiatkowski appears to use the first quarter to get a read on the opposing offense before attacking. It’s fair to assume he will probably continue that tactic. As the game progresses, we should see Texas show more aggression to get stops. The game should carry extra significance for the former Washington Huskies defensive coordinator.

Washington makes Quinn beat them

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

The Washington Huskies are No. 33 in the FBS in rush yards allowed. They surrender 127.0 rush yards per game while allowing 3.54 yards per carry. Regardless of whether or not Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson play, the Huskies will play to their strength of stopping the run.

Story continues

An early look at 2023

ougrades — print1

Jaylan Ford, Jahdae Barron, Ryan Watts and Barryn Sorrell would give Texas plenty to look forward to defensively next season. The Longhorns may get to see more of their presumed starting running back for next year, Jonathon Brooks. Steve Sarkisian will likely give plenty of opportunities to Xavier Worthy and Ja’Tavion Sanders leading into the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire