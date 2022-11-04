What to expect in Texas vs. Kansas State

The Texas Longhorns’ on field performance has many football watchers unsure of how they will play against Kansas State. Both teams have proven capable of great football, but each has proven vulnerable this season.

Texas played poorly against Oklahoma State, but much of that revolved around an uncharacteristic performance from their starting quarterback. If Quinn Ewers had an average game, the Longhorns probably win the game with ease. The same could be true of this week’s matchup.

As for their opposition, don’t expect the Wildcats to beat themselves. Kansas State is yet another fundamentally sound Big 12 opponent for Texas. Chris Klieman’s team has a couple dangerous weapons of its own in Deuce Vaughn and Malik Knowles.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the game, there are a few aspects to be expected on Saturday.

Ugly football

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State wants to take the battle to the trenches. The Longhorns will need to execute their assignments to succeed on Saturday.

Kansas State could frustrate Texas

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The game is likely going to make the Texas faithful very uncomfortable. The Longhorns will be relieved if they pick up the win.

Texas should play with passion

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oklahoma State loss was draining but the Longhorns still can make a run for the Big 12 title. With two weeks of preparation they should be focused and motivated.

Texas rust

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

There’s a difference between rust and inept football. Texas could start slow in the game, but should shake it off after the first couple of drives.

K-State's home crowd will be raucous

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Texas will face arguably the best team in the conference on the road and at night. Sarkisian may aim to take the crowd out of the game early.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire