What to expect for Tennessee football, Josh Heupel on early national signing day

Coach Josh Heupel has put together a solid recruiting class despite obstacles in his first year at Tennessee.

Now he and his staff must hold it together and perhaps add some final key pieces as the early signing period begins Wednesday.

Heupel was hired in January after Jeremy Pruitt was fired amid an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations. And because of COVID-19 protocols, the UT staff couldn’t recruit in-person until the summer.

Despite those challenges, this UT recruiting class is comparable to recent ones. And there’s still excitement and suspense ahead. Here is what to expect from the Vols on the first signing day.

Who is expected to sign with UT?

UT has 17 known commitments, but the class should finish in the 20s. Heupel said he expects to sign a “full class,” but a few scholarships will remain open to add transfers from the portal.

The top of the class includes four prospects with four-star grades by the 247Sports Composite, including offensive lineman Addison Nichols (6-foot-5, 318 pounds), quarterback Tayven Jackson (6-4, 195), wide receiver Kaleb Webb (6-3, 185) and edge rusher Joshua Josephs (6-3, 215).

Wide receiver Cameron Miller (6-1, 195), from Memphis Academy of Health Sciences, and linebacker Elijah Herring, from Riverdale, are the Vols' in-state commitments. Both are three-star prospects.

Who else could Vols add late?

There are numerous possible late additions as targeted prospects announce their commitments.

At 8 a.m., four-star running back Justin Williams (6-foot, 205) will choose between UT and Auburn. He would be a critical addition, especially after running back Tiyon Evans announced his transfer to Louisville.

At 11 a.m., four-star prospect Keionte Scott (6-foot, 185), the No. 1 ranked juco cornerback, will choose between UT, Auburn, BYU and others. He would be key because cornerback Alontae Taylor declared for the NFL Draft.

Four-star defensive lineman Tyre West (6-3, 280), a Georgia commitment, may flip to Florida State or UT. Three-star edge rusher Gabriel Jacas (6-3, 246), a Tulane commitment, is considering the Vols along with Illinois and South Florida.

And UT is still pursuing three-star edge rusher Darren Agu (6-6, 225), a Vanderbilt commitment.

How should this class be judged?

Grade it on a curve. Pruitt’s abrupt exit and COVID-19 protocol limitations could’ve derailed this class, but Heupel salvaged it.

UT’s 2022 class ranks No. 19 nationally and No 8 in the SEC. Pruitt’s last class was No. 23 nationally and No. 8 in the SEC. And this is comparable to the Vols’ last five classes, which averaged a No. 17 ranking.

UT likely won’t land every late target. But if it gets one or two, it will finish off the class on a strong note.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football signing day 2021: What to expect for Vols, Heupel