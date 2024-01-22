What to expect from Tennessee football commit George MacIntyre's last Brentwood Academy season

BRENTWOOD — It’ll be two years ago this fall, but George MacIntyre hasn’t forgotten.

Amid all the celebration at Brentwood Academy surrounding the five-star junior quarterback's commitment to Tennessee football on Monday, MacIntyre acknowledged the touchdown that came up just short in the 2022 Division II-AAA semifinals. The one that kept BA out of the state championship game his sophomore year.

“We’re one inch away from playing MBA in the state finals,” MacIntyre said.” I think it would’ve been a good game.”

MacIntyre put up big numbers again as a junior last season, but the Eagles suffered a 2-10 season, the worst in school history.

The five-star quarterback is thrilled to be locked-in with coach Josh Heupel and the Vols, but he's also eager to conduct unfinished business with BA.

“Last year was definitely not what anybody wanted,” MacIntyre said. “But I think we can regroup and go from here. I’m going to put all my effort into being a Brentwood Academy football player next year. College will come.”

MacIntyre is the nation's No. 3 quarterback and No. 15 player overall from the Class of 2025, according to the 247Sports Composite.

He’s a polished product whose mechanics don’t need tweaking, according to his trainer Thomas Morris. At 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, MacIntyre hopes to gain 15 pounds before the start of the 2024 season. Otherwise, one of his main objectives is ending his high school career on top.

He’ll be the primary weapon in new coach Paul Wade’s offense, which is in the early stage of development after his hire last month.

Wade expects MacIntyre’s passing ability to set up BA’s run game, not the other way around, and the main objective will be protecting him. MacIntyre was under duress much of last season.

Cody White’s retirement as BA’s coach in 2022 sparked big changes. White’s replacement, Jacob Gill, was fired after one season, ushering in Wade's era.

MacIntyre will play for a third coach and in a third different offense in as many years next season.

“It definitely kind of is difficult starting from zero every spring (with a new scheme),” MacIntyre said. “I just take it as an experience. A lot of NFL scouts look for that a lot. That’s one of the main reasons I committed to Tennessee, is because I know what I’ll be running, I know it’s the head coach’s offense and in other places they’ll have a new coordinator coming in every two to three years bringing in a new offense. I’ve been through that and didn’t want to do it again.”

MacIntyre has still put up massive numbers. He's thrown for 5,570 yards and 44 touchdowns to 16 interceptions in two seasons as a starter.

“I think having a different variation of what I do compared to what they’ve done in the past, I think it’ll be fun for him to learn," Wade said.

Wade has enjoyed his early meetings with MacIntyre, whose grandfather, former Vanderbilt coach George MacIntyre, gave Wade his first high school coaching job by hiring him as the coach of Donelson Christian Academy in 1992.

“I’ve known the family for a long time,” Wade said. “Getting to reunite with the grandson of the guy who gave me a job and seeing how mature and even-keel he is, it’s going to be exciting to coach him.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: George MacIntyre: Tennessee football commit's goals for senior season