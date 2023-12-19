What to expect in Tennessee football 2024 signing class and why roster space is so tight

With signing day approaching, Tennessee football has 20 commitments in its 2024 class and limited space on its roster.

The early signing period begins Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know about coach Josh Heupel’s third recruiting class with the Vols.

Class has a good, not great, ranking

Tennessee’s 2024 class is ranked No. 14 in 247Sports Composite. Of course, that’s based on commitments, and it could change on signing day.

Heupel’s 2022 class was ranked No. 17, and his 2023 class was ranked No. 10. So this one is projected in between those two.

Tennessee is No. 8 in the SEC, based on commitments. It trails Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Auburn and LSU.

10 recruits are already practicing with Vols

There’s no suspense for 10 recruits committed to Tennessee because they’re already practicing with the Vols on campus. They enrolled for the 2024 spring semester. So they can participate in bowl practice and travel to Orlando, but they can’t play in the Citrus Bowl.

They’ll sign their national letter of intent on Wednesday.

Five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews, four-star wide receiver Braylon Staley, four-star athlete Boo Carter and four-star Jake Merklinger are the highest rated early enrollees already with the Vols.

Offensive linemen Max Anderson, William Satterwhite, Jesse Perry and Gage Ginther also arrived early. So did defensive backs Marcus Goree and Edrees Farooq.

Defensive lineman Kellen Lindstrom is not on campus yet. But he is expected to join the team for practice in Orlando.

Keep eye on five-star edge rusher, four-star lineman

Five-star edge rusher Jordan Ross and four-star offensive tackle Bennett Warren are the highest rated commitments not yet on campus. But that’s because they will graduate high school in May and enroll at Tennessee in the summer.

In August, Ross committed to Tennessee over Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Florida. He rose from a four-star to five-star prospect during his senior season. He is ranked the No. 3 edge rusher in the 2024 class by 247Sports Composite.

In July, Warren committed to Tennessee over Michigan and Texas A&M. He’s an enormous 6-foot-8, 330-pounder and ranked the No. 11 offensive tackle in the class.

Vols looking for a big in-state haul

Tennessee has six in-state recruits committed to the Vols, and that list could grow.

Carter and Goree, both Bradley Central standouts, are already in bowl practice. Offensive lineman Jesse Perry, from Middle Tennessee Christian School in Murfreesboro, is also on campus.

Lipscomb cornerback Kaleb Beasley and linebacker Edwin Spillman are committed to the Vols, and so is McCallie defensive lineman Carson Gentle.

Ensworth cornerback Jaren Sensabaugh could be a seventh in-state signee for Tennessee.

Under Heupel, the Vols got two in-state players in the 2022 class and six in the 2023 class.

Roster space is very tight for 2024 season

Tennessee can’t carry a full roster of 85 scholarship players because of NCAA penalties during its five-year probation from the Jeremy Pruitt recruiting scandal. The Vols must cut two or three scholarships for the 2024 season, so they’ll be at 82 or 83.

And the retention of as many as 13 COVID seniors on scholarship makes the roster even tighter.

At least 24 players are leaving the 2023 roster, including 13 seniors with no eligibility remaining and 11 scholarship players transferring or entering the NFL Draft.

But at least 22 players are being added, including 20 commitments signing Wednesday and two Division I transfers from the portal.

