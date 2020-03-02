What to expect in Steph Curry's return to depleted Warriors' lineup

Steph Curry hasn't played a basketball game in four months.

Sure, the Warriors point guard has been working out and going through shooting drills as he works his way back from a broken left hand. But nothing can simulate game action.

So what can we expect to see from Curry when he makes his eventual return to the Warriors' lineup, presumably later this week?

"Man, they need him. They need him," NBC Sports NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh said during "Warriors Pregame Live" on Sunday. "Just some sort of lift for the locker room. I think, when you look at Steph Curry, he's a gamer, he's going to be able to play at a high level right away. I think the legs need to get underneath him obviously. Steve Kerr, Bob Myers and the team want to see him get his rhythm back, his conditioning back.

"And to me, he's been off the court for four months and it's going to be good to get some scrimmages out there. I don't think he's going to get 30-35 minutes a game, but I think right out of the gate, he's going to be in the [20-minute] range] and playing at a high level. He looks great to me. I just saw him [down on the court], he looks great out there. He didn't look like he had taken four months off at all."

Curry had been targeting Sunday's game against the Wizards for his return, but the Warriors announced Saturday that he needed more scrimmage time and will head down to Santa Cruz to practice with their G League affiliate Monday.

The Warriors play in Denver on Tuesday, and it doesn't make much sense for him to play his first game at that altitude, so the next logical option is Thursday night against the Raptors at Chase Center.

Haberstroh is right. Curry won't play is customary 32-33 minutes per game. But he will definitely bring some much-needed excitement to the Warriors.

