What to expect on signing day for Memphis football after 'monumental' early signing period

Memphis football signed 34 scholarship players on early signing day in December.

So it makes sense to expect a much more low-key day on Wednesday, the first day of the regular signing period for college football. Coach Ryan Silverfield will add a few more transfers and high school players to his roster for 2024, but it won't be close to the haul from December.

"Today is a monumental day for the Memphis Tiger football program," Silverfield said on Dec. 20.

It was a day where he signed Keonde Henry, one of the highest-ranked recruits in program history, and transfer running back Mario Anderson, who chose Memphis over USC and Oklahoma.

The Tigers have picked up a few commitments since the early signing period closed, like transfer defensive backs Tahj Ra-El (Old Dominion) and Jordan Grier (Indiana). They're expected to sign on Wednesday.

But it's unlikely there will be massive movement Wednesday. Like many teams around the country, Silverfield and his staff did most of their work during the early signing period, and also will use the spring transfer window to add at areas of need.

The Tigers are coming off a 10-3 season, capped by the AutoZone Liberty Bowl win over Iowa State. There will be plenty of familiar faces on the roster next season, headlined by quarterback Seth Henigan. Already the program's all-time leading passer, he is returning for his senior season and should have a wealth of weapons around him.

Leading receiver Roc Taylor is back, as are receivers Demeer Blankumsee and Koby Drake. Starting tight end Anthony Landphere and running back Sutton Smith also are returning, and the Tigers will add Henry and Anderson to their skill position group.

One area that will look different is the offensive line, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Tigers add depth in the signing period or in the spring portal window. Memphis is losing three starters, including center Jacob Likes, to a unit that performed well in 2023.

The ramp up to spring practices will set the table for a season of intrigue. The College Football Playoff is expanding in 2024, and the Group of Five will get a guaranteed spot in the field. Memphis figures to be in the mix, especially because the other teams at the top of the American Athletic Conference have dealt with significantly more roster turnover this offseason.

"Obviously 2023 was a special year, and it ended in the right manner" Silverfield told the FedExForum crowd on Saturday at the Memphis-Wichita State basketball game. "The great news is, we have high expectations for next year."

Reach sports writer Jonah Dylan at jonah.dylan@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @thejonahdylan.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: What to expect on national signing day for Memphis football