Expect to see Seahawks starters in Seattle’s final preseason game

Teams around the NFL had to make some adjustments this year in light of the change in the preseason format. Now down from four exhibition games to just three, coaches had to decide when to play and when to rest their starters.

For the Seahawks, like many of the clubs, backups saw most of the action throughout the first two matchups. Coach Pete Carroll explained that was the game plan for Seattle going into the summer.

“This format for us was different than we’ve ever done before,” Carroll said after Saturday’s loss to the Broncos. “We’ve done something different, and it hasn’t been a lot of fun and games with the way we’re playing. But, week 3 is a big deal for us. We’ll go back to a lot of the other guys that haven’t played in the first two games to prepare them for game one of the regular season, that’s been the plan all along.”

So expect to see some of quarterback Russell Wilson and the rest of the starters this Saturday night when the Seahawks host the Chargers at Lumen Field.

