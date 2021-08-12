Expect to see a lot of Justin Fields in Bears’ preseason opener vs. Dolphins

As the Chicago Bears prepare for their preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, Bears fans are naturally excited for the debut of rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Now, there’s even more reason to be excited.

When head coach Matt Nagy met with the media ahead of Thursday’s practice, the message was clear: Get ready to see a lot of Justin Fields against the Dolphins.

“I would say for Justin, for sure past the halftime,” Nagy said of Fields’ playing time. “He’s going to get a lot of reps. Does that take him into the fourth-quarter? Maybe.”

The best way for the Bears to evaluate Fields is through reps, which he’s going to get plenty of throughout the preseason, starting Saturday against the Dolphins.

Nagy says #Bears rookie QB Justin Fields will play into the second half Saturday vs. Miami after replacing starter Andy Dalton: "He's going to get a lot of reps," Nagy said of Fields. "The more reps that we can get him right now, the better." — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) August 12, 2021

Obviously there’s an injury concern with Chicago’s battered offensive line, which is already down three projected starters — and that’s the starting line. Nagy says a lot of the top offensive lineman will play deep into the first preseason games, as it will not only protect Fields but breed competition.

While Fields has been working with the second-team offense, there have been questions about whether or not he’d get opportunities to work with the Bears’ first-team skill players. Especially given Fields is likely to replace Andy Dalton at some point this season.

Nagy said there’s a “good possibility that could happen,” where Fields could get some valuable reps and start building chemistry with guys like Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Cole Kmet and Marquise Goodwin.

Story continues

Strap in, Bears fans. Because it’s going to be Fields frenzy on Saturday.

List