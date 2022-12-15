What to expect from Sam Darnold’s Week 15 start vs. Steelers

Week 14 brought another winning performance for the Carolina Panthers and Sam Darnold, who—once again—wasn’t really asked to do much against the Seattle Seahawks. Nonetheless, that’s two victories and two efficient outings in the bag.

Darnold set the stage for the rushing attack, one that amassed 223 yards and two touchdowns off 46 attempts. As far as the aerial attack went, the fifth-year quarterback wasn’t forced into any mistakes—completing 14 of his 24 throws for 120 yards, a touchdown, zero interceptions and a fair passer rating of 85.4.

Now, against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15, Darnold will likely be tasked with a bit more in facing a stout run defense. The Steelers have allowed the sixth-fewest yards per carry (4.2), which is a far cry from the Seahawks’ porous unit.

Luckily for Darnold, the Panthers’ pass catchers should match up well with a weak Pittsburgh secondary. That’ll allow Carolina to take more deep shots if their running game needs a little boost.

If the offensive line can hold up against the likes of the reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt and the rest of that dangerous Pittsburgh line, Darnold should find enough opportunities to challenge the opposition. With enough creativity, offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo can use Darnold’s arm and movement to keep this hot streak going.

Stat projection: 24-of-38, 240 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception, 40 rushing yards

