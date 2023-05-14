Expect rookie BJ Ojulari to be a big part of the Arizona Cardinals' plans at pass rusher

The Cardinals don’t have a Chandler Jones or a J.J. Watt. They no longer don’t have a Markus Golden or a Zach Allen, either.

So, who on earth is going to emerge as the team’s top pass-rushing threat in 2023 when there isn’t a single, bona fide star edge man among this entire mix of Arizona’s version of the next, wannabe “No-Name Defense?”

It’s probably best not to hold your breath.

Ultimately, there could be strength in numbers. And specifically, it might come in the wave of a batch of young, energetic hopefuls who figure to all get their chance to become a top-notch sack master in time. Maybe. Hopefully.

Once the Cardinals passed on former Alabama edge man Will Anderson Jr. with the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, however, opting to trade down and then move back up in the first round to take offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. from Ohio State, it seemed as if the franchise lost its chance to find an immediate, impact QB disruptor who could generate double-digit sacks out of the chute in 2023.

Although it might be asking too much too soon, the Cardinals believe they may have found their answer in pass rusher BJ Ojulari, their second-round pick from LSU who joins a group of young edge rushers that include 2022 third-round picks Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders, third-year pros Zaven Collins and Victor Dimukeje, and veterans Dennis Gardeck and Jonathan Ledbetter.

All told, those seven players only have a combined career 17 sacks between them, a total Watt achieved in a single season three separate times during his illustrious career and a total Jones reached twice, both times with the Cardinals.

If Arizona is going to have any sort of pass rush whatsoever this upcoming season, it’s going to take a group effort and in Ojulari’s eyes, that not necessarily a bad thing.

“I think it’s going to be great for us in the future, definitely having that chemistry as a young group, being able to learn together and just develop together and learn how each of us plays so we can be able to play off each other very smoothly,” Ojulari said during his introductory news conference on Thursday.

Ojulari’s only expectations right now involve doing everything he can to start his career off on the right foot and that includes being attentive and finishing strong during the Cardinals’ three-day rookie minicamp, which wraps up Sunday at the team’s Tempe training facility.

“For me, it’s just being the best contributor I can be, do everything that the coaches ask of me, and just buy into whatever philosophy or plan the coaches have for me,” he said. “It’s also about gaining the trust of my teammates and the vets and contribute.”

During his three years at LSU, Ojulari had 128 total tackles, 25½ for loss and 16½ sacks to go along with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He earned first-team, All-SEC honors last season as a junior when he wore jersey No.18, a number that is passed down each year to the player who most epitomizes what it means to be an LSU football player.

The tradition started following the 2003 season when quarterback Matt Mauck helped lead the Tigers to the national championship while wearing the number. As fate would have it, Ojulari will also wear No.18 with the Cardinals.

“It’s a big deal for me, 18 being so big at LSU, and I’m so thankful that the organization let me wear No.18 coming into the next level,” said Ojulari, who set a school record at Marietta (GA) High with 19 sacks his senior season. “I’m definitely going to represent it very well, represent the state of Louisiana, Georgia and now the state of Arizona.”

Ojulari didn’t even have to ask to wear No.18.

“Coach (Jonathan Gannon) called me and was like, ‘We were going to put you in 18, you fine with that?,’ and I was like, ‘Yes, sir. Most definitely,’ ” he said.

Judging from how glowingly defensive coordinator Nick Rallis spoke of him, it’s fair to expect Ojulari getting plenty of playing time this upcoming season as a rookie.

“I love what Ojulari can do in the pass and run game. He’s a very versatile player,” Rallis said. “I think he’s a very natural pass rusher, and you can see his bend. I think coming off the edge with speed, he can beat you with speed but as soon as he gets overset it’s not, ‘Oh no, what happened?’ He’s very fluid and natural with his counter rushes, and then on top of that he can stick a long arm in there and work moves off his long arm.

“As far as his rush ability, he’s very versatile and very natural. There is a bit of— how natural is this guy rushing off the edge? He’s very natural. Then I love the tools that he has in the run game as far as being able to set some violent edges and collapse the edge. That’s what we’re looking for at that spot.”

Ojulari said he trusts the coaching staff to utilize his strengths to the team’s advantage and that when it comes to numbers, he isn’t as interested in stockpiling personal goals as he is helping the Cardinals win games.

“I really base my success off team success,” he said. “I believe if I do my job and be accountable and be a great teammate, everything individually will come.”

Ojulari’s older brother, Azeez, plays outside linebacker for the Giants and the Cardinals will host the Giants in their season home opener on Sept. 17 at State Farm Stadium.

“The whole family is already talking about that game,” BJ Ojulari said. “It’s going to be just great to go against my brother. I haven’t played on the same field with him in a long time, so it’s going to be great for just me, my brother, and the whole family.”

Azeez, a second-round pick in 2021, gave his younger brother some advice heading into his rookie year.

“Yeah, he said coming in, keeping my head down, work, and retain as much knowledge as possible,” BJ said. “Lean on my teammates and the older guys, but hone-in on my technique and hone-in on my craft. It’s a job now and I have to be accountable and be the best at all times.”

