What to expect from Rams' 11 picks in 2023 NFL Draft 'Free Agency Frenzy'

Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
Elliott finished his Cowboys career third in all-time rushing yards.
Three NFL head coaches and scouts from all 32 teams attended Jalen Carter's pro day.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
The NFL's legal tampering period for teams to negotiate with free agents opens Monday. Here's what the Bills are doing.
How is anyone supposed to block the 49ers this upcoming season? Teams have to gameplan on how to keep Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead at bay, but now the 49ers have added Javon Hargrave into the mix.
NFL free agency 2023 rumors and live updates on Detroit Lions, all 32 teams. Follow for breaking news and analysis on trades and free agents signings.
As the Broncos look to re-tool for their first year under head coach Sean Payton, one of their key receivers might be on the way out. Reports emerged earlier in the week that Denver had been discussing trading Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler. Now a new detail has emerged for what the club [more]
The Giants are acquiring tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in a blockbuster trade.
The Chiefs suddenly need to get to work on rebuilding their wide receiver corps.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has revealed why he chose to leave the Patriots in free agency and reunite with Josh McDaniels on the Raiders.
The Eagles gave cornerback Darius Slay permission to talk to other teams about a trade, but that won’t be the route he’s taking out of Philadelphia this offseason. Slay posted a message on Twitter saying he has “nothing but love” for Philadelphia and “let’s see where we heading next” on Wednesday morning. Shortly after that [more]
The Colts have pulled the plug on the Stephon Gilmore tenure a year early, sending the Pro Bowl cornerback to the Cowboys in a trade.
In our latest NFL mock draft, the Eagles trade up to land a stud defensive tackle in the top 10. By Mike Mulhern
In a surprising development, the Bills are bringing back Jordan Poyer on a two-year deal. They are also signing wide receiver Deonte Harty.
The FS1 analyst thinks the Stephon Gilmore trade takes the Dallas Cowboys defense to the next level.
With a trade to the New York Jets appearing imminent, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will appear on "The Pat McAfee Show" at noon Wednesday.
Quinn has to love the Cowboys adding Stephon Gilmore to his defense. On the other hand, Moore can't love what the Jets are reportedly looking to add themselves.
The Patriots added their newest offensive weapon.