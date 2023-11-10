What to expect from Quinn Ewers’ first start since injury

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced quarterback Quinn Ewers will start on Saturday against TCU.

Ewers has been out with a shoulder injury since Week 8 when the Longhorns defeated Houston, 31-24.

The sophomore has played exceedingly well compared to last year, throwing for 1,915 yards and 13 touchdowns with a 70.9 completion percentage.

Since his first season at Texas, one of the biggest questions surrounding Ewers has been his consistency and accuracy. However, he has played much better since then.

Ewers is set to face a TCU defense that gives up an average of 24 points per game and 236 passing yards per game. According to Sarkisian, the star quarterback is not limited at all and you should expect prime Ewers on Saturday with all hands on deck.

Steve Sarkisian on Quinn Ewers: "Not limited at all. He looked great to me today." — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) November 9, 2023

No. 7 Texas will travel to Fort Worth on Saturday to play TCU at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire