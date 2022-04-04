What to expect from each phase of Bears’ offseason program

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of their offseason program, which kicked off Monday at Halas Hall. It’s the first time new head coach Matt Eberflus will meet with his team, as well as the new coaching staff in place.

It’s been a busy couple of months for Eberflus, who has spent time with assistant coaches devising a development plan for every player on the roster.

“I went and sat for 45 minutes to an hour with each coach and talked to them about what’s the plan for each guy because that’s what matters,” Eberflus said. “You develop the players this time of year. Where’s this guy at in his skill set and where does he need to be in nine weeks?

“And I’ll meet with them at the end, too. I always talk to them during the course of the [program]. But first week to nine weeks, what does it look like? How do we improve? What were the drills we did to help that player? What do we do in practice [and] meetings and all that to help him develop his skill set?”

With Chicago kicking off the first phase of their offseason program, this first phase won’t consist of any on-field activity. Here’s a breakdown of each phase of the Bears’ offseason program:

Phase One

The Bears kick off their offseason program on April 4, where new head coach Matt Eberflus will meet with his team for the first time. Per the NFL’s CBA, the first two weeks of the offseason program will be limited to strength and conditioning, as well as physical rehabilitation.

Phase Two

The next three weeks of the offseason program will consists of on-field workouts, which may include “individual player instruction and drills and team practices conducted on a ‘separates’ basis.” There are “no live contact or offense vs. defense drills” permitted during this time.

Phase Three

The final four weeks of the program may consist of a total of 10 organized team activity (OTAs) practice. During this time, no live contact is permitted. But teams are allowed to conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

Other notes

Rookie minicamp : New Bears rookies will hit the practice field for the first time on the second weekend after the NFL draft for rookie minicamp.

Voluntary minicamp : Given that Chicago has a new head coach in Eberflus, the Bears are allowed to hold a voluntary minicamp before the NFL draft. Chicago will hold their voluntary minicamp from April 19-21.

OTAs : As permitted by the CBA, the Bears will hold 10 OTA practices. The dates are as follows: May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, June 6-7, June 9.

Mandatory minicamp: The Bears will hold a mandatory minicamp for veterans and rookies from June 14-16.

