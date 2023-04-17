What to expect from each phase of Bears’ 2023 offseason program

The Chicago Bears kick off their offseason program Monday at Halas Hall, where head coach Matt Eberflus will welcome back some familiar faces and new additions.

“We’re looking at it as an opportunity,” Eberflus said at the NFL owners meeting in late March. “Now what we need to do as coaches and an entire staff is now bring these guys together, with the young core we already have and bringing them together here this spring. We’ve got nine weeks to do it in the offseason. They’ve already started it. I’ve sent texts out and exchanged numbers between guys and talked to guys about how important relationships are; they can start building those relationships as we go. The guys have done that and they’re going to lay that foundation.”

With Chicago kicking off the first phase of their offseason program, this first phase won’t consist of any on-field activity. Here’s a breakdown of each phase of the Bears’ offseason program:

Phase One

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

The Bears kick off their offseason program on April 17. Per the NFL’s CBA, the first two weeks of the offseason program will be limited to strength and conditioning, as well as physical rehabilitation.

Phase Two

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The next three weeks of the offseason program will consists of on-field workouts, which may include “individual player instruction and drills and team practices conducted on a ‘separates’ basis.” There are “no live contact or offense vs. defense drills” permitted during this time.

Phase Three

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The final four weeks of the program may consist of a total of 10 organized team activity (OTAs) practice. During this time, no live contact is permitted. But teams are allowed to conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

Other notes

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie minicamp : New Bears rookies will hit the practice field for the first time from May 5-7 for rookie minicamp.

OTAs : As permitted by the CBA, the Bears will hold 10 OTA practices. The dates are as follows: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-June 1 and June 5-8.

Mandatory minicamp: The Bears will hold a mandatory minicamp for veterans and rookies from June 13-15.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire